Lots of smiles and progress as people with disabilities near end of weeklong iCan Bike camp

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- There was a lot of cheering and a lot of smiling happening at Blue Valley Recreation Center at Hilltop Thursday morning as people with disabilities learned to ride bikes.

The iCan Bike Camp kicked off Monday, June 5 and runs through Friday, June 9.

At the camp people with disabilities are taught to ride bikes. Sometimes the bikes are fitted with training wheels and other devices, but by the end of the camp they are able to ride without any of this help.

iCan Bike is part of the national organization iCan Shine.

The bike camp included people from young ages all the way up to 33 who wanted to learn to ride a bike for the very first time.

"We don't discriminate on the high-end of ages," a volunteer said. "We've had people who are 62-years old, 55-years old. Everybody can learn to ride. Everybody can learn to shine."