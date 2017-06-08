New bill wants to put stop to kids being left in hot cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Hundreds of children have died in hot cars since 1990 but a new bill introduced Wednesday will help prevent that from happening.

It's known as the "Hot Cars Act of 2017."

Kids and Cars is supporting the new bill that would require new cars to be equipped with technology to remind drivers that there is a child in the backseat.

Earlier this week FOX 4 reported about a two-year-old in Wichita who is still recovering after being left in a hot car. Her parents found her in the car, but it wasn't clear how long it had been.

If the bill becomes law then car manufacturers would have to include some sort of new technology that sends out a warning or reminder that someone is in the backseat.

"Watch your kids, know where they are and cars are really dangerous places," Wichita police Sgt. Jesse Hancock said. "They heat up really, really quick."

The bill was introduced into the U.S. House with bi-partisan support.