Pick up and go for a picnic this summer with these easy recipes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Picnic season is here. We tend to make to the same picnic foods we've eaten all our lives. But at some point, you want to change the menu but are unsure of what to make. Chef Freeland of L'Ecole Culinaire Kansas City visited FOX 4 Thursday to show off some new, easy and delicious picnic recipes the whole family can enjoy.

Upcoming public cooking classes:

Wine Tasting – Friday, June 16, 6:30 -7:30 p.m., $30

Nutritional Cooking – Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., $75

Sharable Turkey Torta

Ingredients:

• 2 pounds roasted turkey breast, sliced

• ½ pound cheddar cheese, sliced

• ½ pound Monterey jack cheese, slice

• 1 cup avocado, mashed

• ½ cup mayonnaise

• 1 cup pico de gallo, drained (recipe follows)

• 1 cup shredded romaine lettuce

• ½ cup pickled red onion (optional, recipe follows)

• 1 large round bread loaf, such as a muffuletta loaf

Directions:

Make the pico de gallo and pickled red onions. In a bowl, combine the avocado and mayonnaise. Cut the bread in half lengthwise and scoop some of the bread out of the top piece to make room for the ingredients. Spread the avocado mixture evenly on both the bottom and top of the bread. Layer the turkey evenly on the bottom piece of bread, followed by the cheeses. Top with the lettuce, the drained pico de gallo and pickled onions. Cover with the top piece of bread and wrap tightly in plastic wrap or foil. When ready to serve, unwrap and cut into desired number of wedges.

Pico de Gallo

Ingredients:

• 4 cups roma tomato, diced small

• 1 cup yellow onion, diced small

• ¼ cup jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced small

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• ¼ cup cilantro, chopped

• 1 each lime, zested and juiced

• salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and toss to combine, season with salt and pepper.

South-of-the-Border Watermelon Salad

Ingredients:

• 1 each watermelon, peeled and cut into 1-2 inch cubes

• 1 cup radishes, sliced thinly

• ½ cup red onion, sliced thinly

• ½ cup cilantro, roughly chopped

• 1 cup lime juice

• 2 tsp ancho chili powder

• ¼ tsp ground cumin

• Kosher salt to taste

• ½ cup Cojita cheese

Directions:

Combine first ingredients in a bowl and toss gently to combine. Crumble the cheese over the top and serve. ***For a fun presentation, don’t peel the watermelon, cut in half and cut out the fruit. Level off the bottom of one half and stand it up. You can then use the empty shell as a serving bowl.

Pickled Red Onion

Ingredients:

• 2 each red onions, sliced ¼ inch

• 3 cloves garlic

• 1 teaspoons pickling spice

• 1 ½ cups water

• 1 ½ cups apple cider vinegar

• 2 Tbsp pickling salt

• 1/4 cup granulated sugar

Directions:

In a medium pot, combine the vinegar, water, salt, and sugar, spices, garlic and bring to a boil. Boil for 2 minutes to dissolve the salt and sugar. Place onions into a jar, pour the hot liquid, leaving a 1/2-inch of headspace at the top of each jar. Tap the jars on the counter to dispel any air bubbles, cover with lids and rings, and seal tightly.

More recipes:

