KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Darin Snapp with the Kansas City Police Department tells FOX 4 that a police pursuit that began in Kansas City, Mo., ended in a rollover crash in Kansas City, Kan., Thursday afternoon.

Police were pursuing a homicide suspect, but would not yet confirm which homicide.

According to Snapp, the pursuit began near 14th and Jackson ended at 635 and State Avenue just before 1:15 p.m.

Sour people were arrested after the chase ended and one went to the hospital with unknown injuries.

