Police: Suspect in Raymore church break-in says he was 'mad at God'

RAYMORE, Mo. — A 19-year-old man is charged in Cass County with burglary in the 2nd degree and property damage in the 1st degree related to a break-in at a church, 904 S. Madison on Tuesday, May 30th.

Police say Malik McClinton admitted to them that he was mad at God for not doing anything for him so he broke the glass doors of the church and then destroyed items including a drum set, speakers, electronics, and ripped a camera off the wall.

The burglar was captured on surveillance camera and pictures were posted on the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Someone saw it and contacted police, saying the burglar looked like one of his son’s classmates.

When police made contact with McClinton, they say he admitted breaking through the glass doors by throwing a potted plant at them. When he went into the church, he reportedly told police he felt like Satan was in there, which caused him to get angrier.

Early estimates of the damage amount to about $4,400.