KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are in custody after leading authorities in Clay County on a chase Thursday.

The chase ended at 152-Highway and I-35 around 11 a.m.

According to a tweet from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect vehicle struck the deputy and his car.

EMS crews were on the scene checking out the deputy. There is no word whether the deputy was seriously injured.

