Go
Search
Watch Now:
FOX 4 News
FOX4 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Menu
News
Traffic
Morning Show
On-Air
Contests
Sports
Community
Weather
73°
73°
Low
57°
High
84°
Fri
60°
87°
Sat
67°
93°
Sun
69°
94°
See complete forecast
Watch Live: James Comey, fired FBI chief, testifies at Senate hearing
Watch live: Fired FBI Director James Comey testifies
Posted 8:59 am, June 8, 2017, by
FOX 4 Newsroom
,
Updated at 09:02AM, June 8, 2017
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Reddit
LinkedIn
Email
More
Google
Parisi Artisan Coffee
Kansas City Specialty Coffees
Popular
Three Mo. siblings and close friend, who had been reported missing for several hours, found dead
Southwest’s 72-hour sale includes $49 one-way flights
Angry man denied assistance releases around 100 bed bugs in city office
Oklahoma man shoots, kills neighbor who was allegedly trying to drown twin babies
Latest News
Watch live: Fired FBI Director James Comey testifies
Live: James Comey claims his moment at hearing
New bill wants to put stop to kids being left in hot cars
Opponents of downtown convention hotel upset voters will not get say in project using tax dollars
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.