Who is asking the questions of fired FBI Director James Comey?

WASHINGTON D.C. — The committee asking questions of former FBI Director James Comey consists of 15 full-time members, eight Republicans and seven Democrats.

The committee is led by Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and Vice Chairman Mark R. Warner (D-Va.).

Other committee members:

James Risch (R-Idaho)

Marco Rubio (R-Florida)

Susan Collins (R-Maine)

Roy Blunt (R-Missouri)

James Lankford (R-Oklahoma)

Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas)

John Cornyn (R-Texas)

Dianne Feinstein (D-California)

Ron Wyden (D-Oregon)

Martin Heinrich (D-New Mexico)

Angus King (D-Maine)

Joe Manchin III (D- West Virginia)

Kamala D. Harris (D- California)

The Washington Post says: “Don’t be surprised if you see Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Jack Reed (D-R.I.) show up to ask questions or take a seat on the dais. All four are “ex officio” members of the committee given their Senate leadership positions (McConnell, Schumer) or leadership of the Senate Armed Services Committee (McCain, Reed).”

