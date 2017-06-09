KC man found guilty of killing another man in front of his 10-year-old daughter during gun sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Jackson County jury found 19-year-old Kansas City man guilty in the the fatal 2016 shooting of Jacob Brantner, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Friday.

Fazon K. Swinton was convicted of 2nd degree murder, attempted 2nd degree robbery, armed criminal action, and leaving the scene of a shooting.

According to court records, Brantner was meeting Swinton in the parking lot of a Price Chopper on East 63rd Street in Kansas City to sell him a handgun.

They were discussing the sale outside their vehicles when Swinton attempted to take the gun without paying. The two men struggled over the gun before Swinton grabbed it and ran. Both victim and suspect shot at each other.

Brantner was shot and died at the scene. Records show that Swinton checked into a hospital later that night with gunshot wounds.

Kansas City detectives traced the phone number that the suspect had used to contact the victim, as well as his vehicle, connecting them to Swinton.

The jury is now deliberating a sentencing recommendation.

