$22-million in renovations at Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center are complete

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- After years of planning and months of renovations, the new Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center is about to open to the public.

The county spent $22-million to re-purpose the former King Louie Bowling Alley that went out of business in 2009.

Two years later, Johnson County government bought the building as a future replacement for the Johnson County Museum.

Water damage, mold and a lack of space prompted museum officials to support this move.

They began construction last spring and created brand new exhibits detailing the history of Johnson County, and the all-electric house is now a part of the regular admission.

Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for kids. There is also an annual membership option.

With the renovated space, Theater in the Park will stage shows indoors.

The new indoor theater at the Arts and Heritage Center opens up Friday with a performance of "Grease".

It's a black box theater, giving directors a lot of options when it comes to staging shows.

While they will continue to perform outdoors at Shawnee Mission Park during the summer months, they will now be able to perform during the winter, too.

Grease opens Friday, June 9 and runs through Sunday, June 25. It's rated R for content. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors. Click here to reserve your seats.