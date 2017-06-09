Be on the lookout for a “ninja, cowboy and viking” to be granting the wishes of sick children across the metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A superhero movie is premiering on the big screen Saturday night featuring some pint-sized crime fighters from Johnson County.

The movie, "Ninja, Cowboy, Viking vs. The Gadgents," follows a ninja, a cowboy, and a viking who save the day on screen and hope to make wishes come true for other kids off screen.

Fox 4's Rob Collins caught up with the costume clad crimefighters at B&B Theaters near 87th and 135th in Overland Park Friday ahead of the premiere.

Bryan Newton helped make the movie that stars his son Jace, who was diagnosed with two brain tumors when he was just four-years old. He says they were inspired to use Jace's story and how his wish was granted to help grant the wishes of other kids who are battling for their lives.

Learn more about Jace's story below:

Ninja Cowboy Viking Movie Premiere

Saturday, June 10

4-6 p.m. Family Fun Festival

6-8 p.m. World Premiere of Ninja Cowboy Viking

B&B Theaters

8601 West 135th Street

Overland Park, Kan. 66223

Admission is by donation to help make local kid's wishes come true.