Blue Springs Police Department literally rolls out two new crime fighting tools

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- The Blue Springs Police Department rolled out a new unit Friday.

The motorcycle unit is ready to hit the streets, and officers say the bikes have been a long time coming as Blue Springs has grown over the years. The city is finally big enough to support a motorcycle unit.

The unit consists of two officers -- Bill Ely and Chris Myers, who have more than 80 hours of intensive training.

Several studies show citizens feel more comfortable approaching a motorcycle officer for help. One reason is because motorcycle officers aren't hidden in a patrol car. Also, motorcycles can respond to calls and wrecks faster, navigating through heavy traffic or crowds. Quicker response times is crucial when it comes to life-saving support.

The motorcycle unit will also be used for special events in traffic control for funerals.

The motorcycle officers say they're thrilled to be a part of the new unit.

"I stop and talk to little kids all the time that want to see the police cars, they want to see the lights and the sirens," Officer Meyer said. "It's just going to be amplified even more with this."

The officers' first day on the streets on their new bikes is Friday. They say you'll see them all over the city.

Each bike costs about $30,000.