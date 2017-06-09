Frustration and pain simmer on both sides of state line following recent rash of gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Drive-by shootings, people found dead in cars and in some cases, young children, have lost their lives during the recent gun violence in the Kansas City area. The violence is destroying families on both sides of the state line.

So far this year there have been 61 homicides in Kansas City, Mo., alone, a number that police say is rising. The pain is all too real for families in Kansas City, Kan., as well.

In May, Kimberly Morris' husband -- Walter Morris Jr., was shot and killed while he sat in his brother-in-law's car near 28th and Sewell in KCK. The 56-year-old father was shot to death just two weeks after he and his wife's seventh wedding anniversary.

"He made friends with everybody. He didn't have no enemies and that's why I'm trying to understand why?" Kimberly Morris said.

Morris' killer still hasn't been caught, and that's why on Friday night his family held a prayer vigil, and pleaded for any witnesses to come forward and talk to police.

Back KCMO, FOX 4 also we caught up community activist Demonte Rochester. Rochester had hoped a huge crowd of clergymen, city leaders and citizens would turn out for his peace rally near Prospect and Emmanuel Cleaver II Boulevard, but only one person showed up for the anti-crime event.

"I'm very disappointed because it's sending me a message. How are you not concerned about what's going on in your own community?" Rochester asked.

He says he's left with a heavy heart, and will reschedule another peace rally that he hopes is more well received.