Juvenile shot at KC elementary school playground
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot at an elementary school playground early Friday morning.
According to police, a group gathered at an elementary school playground near 107th and Marsh around 3:45 a.m.
Witnesses told police that upon arrival they heard gun shots.
It was determined that a juvenile had been shot. That individual was taken to a nearby hospital where they were treated for a non-life threatening injury.
