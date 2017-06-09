× Juvenile shot at KC elementary school playground

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot at an elementary school playground early Friday morning.

According to police, a group gathered at an elementary school playground near 107th and Marsh around 3:45 a.m.

Witnesses told police that upon arrival they heard gun shots.

It was determined that a juvenile had been shot. That individual was taken to a nearby hospital where they were treated for a non-life threatening injury.