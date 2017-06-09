KC home undergoing renovations after fire in March catches back on fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City firefighters worked quickly to put out flames at a home early Friday morning.

Around 5 a.m., flames appeared to be under control at the two-story home near 291-Highway and North Woodland Avenue.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

According to the homeowner, the house was under renovations because of a fire that happened in March. She says she and her husband were living in apartments nearby.

The homeowner added that most of their belongings were out of the house because of renovations. She says the only thing inside was construction equipment from the contractor.

Dylon Pollock captured video of the flames.