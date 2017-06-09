KCK police say body recovered from Missouri River

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Emergency crews are at Kaw Point on Friday afternoon where they pulled a body from the Missouri River.

#KCK Police confirm they’ve located a body found in the river near I-635. I’m told person may have died sometime ago. pic.twitter.com/z71XtRu8yy — Dave D’Marko (@DaveDMarko) June 9, 2017

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted about the discovery at about 3:30 p.m. A worker at a nearby plant spotted the body and called police.

FOX 4 is at the investigation scene and will provide updates as more information is released.