KCK police say body recovered from Missouri River

Posted 4:29 pm, June 9, 2017, by , Updated at 05:01PM, June 9, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Emergency crews are at Kaw Point on Friday afternoon where they pulled a body from the Missouri River.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted about the discovery at about 3:30 p.m. A worker at a nearby plant spotted the body and called police.

