Kevin Hart says he got to throw some of his youth into his new character in “Captain Underpants”

Do you remember what you used to do on Saturday mornings as a kid?

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart recently sat down with FOX 4's Shawn Edwards to chat about his old Saturday morning ritual and how he tied it into his character in "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie."

"Back in the day, I don't think a kid's Saturday morning started without cartoons...After about and hour, hour and a half of cartoons, I don't think there's a kid on the planet that didn't like cereal on a Saturday. The best thing in the world was when you got to that age where you could go and make your own bowl of cereal."

"Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie" opens in theaters June 2.