Jackson County sheriff says two possible suspects in custody related to shooting, death in Lone Jack

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Jackson County sheriff says that two persons of interest are in custody in the suspicious death of a woman found in an abandoned house Friday morning near Lone Jack. Sheriff Mike Sharp says that detectives also have impounded a vehicle believed to be used in a crime.

Sheriff Sharp said that the possible suspects were apprehended shortly after they were called to the scene at about 6:30 a.m.

Deputies were called out to 50 Highway and Tarsney Road in unincorporated Jackson County on Friday morning, where a woman was found dead and a man was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX 4 that the woman’s death is considered ‘suspicious’ and that the man was taken to the hospital. There was no update on his condition.

Sources tell FOX 4 that the violence may be drug-related and involve a kidnapping.

