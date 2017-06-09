Mo. State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to avoid distracted driving as they say fatal crashes down 6-percent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 2016 was a deadly year for Missouri drivers and they don't want a repeat this year, so they want to remind drivers to be more vigilant when they get behind the wheel.

There were 949 lost their lives on Missouri Roadways last year, but this year it's down 6-percent and that's the way officials want to keep it.

And with more people expected to travel during the summer vacations and more summer construction projects getting underway the crashes might start to pick up.

MoDOT and Missouri Highway Patrol agree that the number one reason for crashes in Missouri is inattentiveness including talking on a cell phone, talking to a passenger, listening to the radio. They just want to give a friendly reminder to pay more attention to driving.

"It is sometimes referred to as the 100 deadliest days of summer so we need to be mindful of that and again that first level of prevention and safety is in the hands of the wheel of the driver," Bill Whitfield with MoDOT said.