Oscar-winner Rachel Weisz adds mystery to “My Cousin Rachel” in our Chat with the Stars

KANSAS CITY, Mo --- "My Cousin Rachel" is a new cinematic version of the classic gothic novel by Daphne du Mauier. Oscar-winner Rachel Weisz stars as a mysterious woman who may or may not be a murderer. Sam Claflin from "The Hunger Games" plays a man who suspects her but falls under her mysterious spell. The film also features Iian Glen ("Game of Thrones") and Holliday Grainger ("Cinderella"). Fox 4's Russ Simmons traveled to London to chat with the stars.