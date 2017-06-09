Popcorn Bag movie reviews: The Mummy, My Cousin Rachel and Megan Leavey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Is "The Mummy" worth exhuming? "My Cousin Rachel" relatable? "Megan Leavey" believable? FOX 4 film critic Shawn Edwards shares his thoughts along with Russ Simmons' in this week's Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

1) THE MUMMY (PG-13)

Universal

SHAWN

I have to admit that I am sad this week. After the exhilaration of Wmnder Woman it's back to business as usual. Watching another bland male action star duck and dodge pedestrian CGI while trying to navigate a lame script. That sums up everything about The Mummy a lazy and overly stupid take on the classic monster movie. Basically it's a typical post Jerry Maguire Tom Cruise movie. Cruise never really struggles but he's struggling. Neither as fun Indiana Jones or as scary as the original Mummy movie.

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

2) MY COUSIN RACHEL (PG-13)

Fox Searchlight

SHAWN

"My Cousin Rachel" is well produced and Rachel Weisz delivers an engaging performance.

RUSS SAYS: “Oscar winner Rachel Weiss carries the day with her sly performance in the new adaptation of the classic gothic novel. Although handsomely mounted, it isn't as riveting as it should have been.”

SHAWN

But it is pretty salacious.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

3) MEGAN LEAVEY (PG-13)

Bleeker Street

SHAWN

Kate Mara stars in "Megan Leavey," the true story of a Marine corporal, her combat dog and their heroic exploits serving in Iraq. It's a fascinating story but plays out like a TV movie.

RUSS SAYS:

“While it covers familiar territory, this likable drama should appeal to both dog lovers and fans of military films.”

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

3) I, DANIEL BLAKE (R)

Sundance Selects

RUSS

Acclaimed British filmmaker Ken Loach is known for his realistic kitchen sink dramas that focus on disparities and injustices in contemporary British society. His latest, “I, Daniel Blake” is no exception. It won the Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival. Dave Johns plays Daniel, a 59-year-old carpenter who has been sidelined by the death of his wife and his own heart disease. He has to fight the system when the medical pros refuse to allow him to work but the government bureaucrats won’t give him benefits unless he proves he’s seeking employment. It’s powerfully acted, believable and heartbreaking.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

ALSO OPENING THIS WEEK: “It Comes at Night” is a horror drama starring Joel Edgerton about two families that come into conflict in a post-apocalyptic world. “The Hunter’s Prayer” is about an assassin, played by Sam Worthington, who decides to work alongside one of his intended targets. “I Love You Both” is a comic drama about twins, a young man and his sister, who begin dating the same guy.

