Suspects robbed man walking in KC of wallet and cellphone then shot him, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man walking in Kansas City tells police he was walking through town just after midnight when he was robbed at gunpoint then shot.

The victim said he was walking from a business near 107th and Blue Ridge around 12:04 a.m. Friday when a group of unknown suspects approached him and robbed him of his wallet and cell phone.

Police say the suspects broke the victim’s cell phone on the ground and then shot him.

The victim managed to walk to the 10700 block of Sycamore Terrace where he got in contact with authorities and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No suspect description has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.