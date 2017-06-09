Union Station will display ‘Bundle Mummies’ that haven’t been seen in 70 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A brand-new exhibition rolled into Union Station Friday.

It's call Mummies of the World.

More than one million people have seen this exhibit across the country, and on Friday the Kansas City police escorted the tractor-trailer carrying 35 mummies to Union Station.

They are mummies from all over the world and will be on exhibit three days earlier than expected.

George Guastello with Union Station opened the tractor-trailer on Friday and signed the papers to officially unload the precious cargo.

Kansas City is also adding some mummies of their own that haven't been seen in 70 years. They're called Bundle Mummies.

"It is in artifactual exhibition with 35 mummies from all over the world of from Europe to Southeast Asia so this is a great opportunity for Kansas City not to have to travel the world to see these international exclamations and artifacts," Guastello said.

The exhibit will open next Friday just in time for Father's Day weekend.