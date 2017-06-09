× Violence in Lone Jack, Mo: Woman dead, man wounded

LONE JACK, Mo. — There’s a large law enforcement presence in Lone Jack Friday morning, as many deputies were called out to 50 Highway and Tarsney Road, where a woman was apparently found dead and a man was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX 4 that the woman’s death is considered ‘suspicious’ and that the man was taken to the hospital.

Sources tell FOX 4 that the violence may be drug-related and involve a kidnapping.

