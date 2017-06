KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Each Tuesday during the summer months the FOX 4 morning crew will be competing in a series of summer games on the front lawn.

On Tuesday, June 6 they faced off in giant Jenga, and Abby Eden defeated Nick Vasos in the finals.

Now, it’s your turn to weigh in on what they should play next. It’s ladder golf vs. Yardzee.

Vote below then watch FOX 4 news Tuesday, June 13 to see which game wins.