Kuchibhotla’s widow opens up after Olathe shooting labeled a hate crime

OLATHE, Kan. -- The death penalty may be on the table for the man accused of hate related shootings in Olathe. Now the widow of the man he allegedly killed opens up about the new charge.

Friday, Adam Purinton was indicted on a federal hate crime charge.

Purinton is accused of opening fire inside Austin's Bar and Grill in Olathe back in February injuring Alok Madasani and Ian Grillot and killing Srinivas Kuchibhotla.

Saturday, Kuchibhotla's wife spoke out on the possible fate that awaits the suspected shooter.

There's no shortage of emotion for Sunayana Dumala when describing the love of her life.

"Srinivas was the most positive person one could ever meet."

Her husband Srinivas Kutchibhotla was the only one of the three who didn't survive what authorities say was a hate-fueled shooting.

Now that federal hate crime charges have been filed, the suspected shooter Adam Purinton could be put to death if convicted.

The development leaves Srinivas' widow with mixed feelings.

"In my personal opinion taking somebody's life just because he took someone close to our heart, I don't believe in that. But at the same time, I would support the government's decision and I also want him to be severely punished," she said.

Dumala hopes the punishment will serve as a lesson that hate crimes should not be tolerated.

"We all have different perspectives. Each of us we have different perspectives on different things, but at the same time that does not give us the right to take of somebody's life. An innocent life," she said.

Dumala feels what's needed now more than ever, is a society that's 'culturally stronger.'

"If you can bond culturally more, if you can bridge those cultural gaps I think then people will know more about each other," she said. "On top of all this at the end of the day we are trying to lead a happy normal life like everybody else."

While she works to spread that message, she's honoring the husband she lost, whose untimely death she says happened for reasons so contrary to the way he lived his life.

"He always believed in hardwork, discipline, and spreading love," she said. "If we can work together on building those in ourselves, I think that is a way to honor him."

Dumala added that she would like to thank the community for such a wonderful outpouring of support in her time of need.

There was even more support for Kuchibhotla and his widow today. Friends gathered to play in a cricket tournament in his honor.

Players gathered at the field where Kuchibhotla used to play cricket with his friends.

"Naming a tournament would be the perfect honor we can give him and his family. So that's what we did and so hopefully the tournament goes on well and everyone plays with great sportsmanship."

His friends say they will remember him as a level-headed guy who was always positive. The team will play again next weekend.