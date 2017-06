Runners hit the road for the Heroes for Hospice 5K on Saturday. The event’s mission is to “raise awareness and support for Hospice and Palliative Care, specifically benefiting those at Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care and Midland Care Hospice of Topeka and Lawrence,” the event’s website says.

Heroes for Hospice has raised and donated a total of $68,000 to the two hospice houses since its inaugural run in 2011.