Missing endangered person alert issued for man with Alzheimer’s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have issued a missing endangered person alert for a 67-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.

James (Jim) O’Brien is missing from the area of 10th and Washington, police said Sunday evening.

He is 67 years old and is 5 foot 9 and weighs about 155 pounds. He is described as balding with gray hair and has green eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, green shorts and glasses with a strap. He has on a red wristband.

Police said O’Brien is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and is not from Kansas City.

If you see Mr. O’Brien, please call the KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136, or call 911.