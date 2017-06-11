Skinny cauliflower mac and cheese recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skinny Cauliflower Mac & Cheese

Makes 12 servings (1/2 cup per serving)

Ingredients:

3 cups whole grain pasta of choice

2 cups chopped cauliflower

2 tablespoons unsalted butter or margarine

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup fat-free half and half, or more, as needed

2 ounces low-fat cream cheese

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Directions:

Cook pasta according to package instructions. Within the last 3 minutes of cooking time, add cauliflower; drain well. Melt butter in a 9-inch oven-proof skillet over medium high heat. Whisk in flour until lightly browned, about 1 minute. Gradually whisk in half and half, and cook, whisking constantly, until smooth, about 1-2 minutes. Stir in cream cheese, Dijon and garlic powder until slightly thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in 1 cup cheese until melted, about 1-2 minutes. If the mixture is too thick, add more half and half as needed; season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Stir in pasta and cauliflower; gently toss to combine. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup cheese.

Place into oven and bake until bubbly, about 12-15 minutes.

Nutritional information per serving: 154 calories, 8.5 g fat (5.3 g saturated), 28mg cholesterol, 151 mg sodium, 12.9 g carbohydrates, 1.5 g fiber, 7 g protein

Source: adapted from Chungah Rhee