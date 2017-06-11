Teen drowns in lake at Pierson Park while swimming at night

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police on Sunday confirmed that a teen has drowned in a KCK lake while swimming at night.

Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office said they had pulled the body of a 17-year-old male from the lake at Pierson Park after receiving a call for service around 4 a.m. Sunday. Three 17-year-old males and one 20-year-old male had reportedly been swimming in the area.

Police said the group heard one of the 17-year-olds calling for help, but the others were unable to find him.

Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Department, KCK Fire, KCMO Fire, and the Overland Park dive team all assisted in the search.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.