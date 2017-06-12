Jury recommends 32 years in prison for man convicted of Price Chopper shooting in 2016

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury recommended up to 32 years in prison for the man convicted of shooting and killing a man while meeting him to purchase a gun.

Fazon K. Swinton was convicted of 2nd degree murder, attempted 2nd degree robbery, armed criminal action, and leaving the scene of a shooting.

The jury recommended 20 years for the murder charge, 4 years for the attempted robbery charge, 7 years for armed criminal action, and one year for the leaving the scene charge.

The judge will set Swinton’s sentence on Aug. 4.

According to court records, Brantner had arranged to meet Swinton in the parking lot of a Price Chopper on East 63rd Street in Kansas City to sell him a handgun on Apr. 3, 2016.

They were discussing the sale outside their vehicles when Swinton attempted to take the gun without paying. The two men struggled over the gun before Swinton grabbed it and ran. Both victim and suspect shot at each other.

Brantner was shot and died at the scene. Records show that Swinton checked into a hospital later that night with gunshot wounds.

Kansas City detectives traced the phone number that the suspect had used to contact the victim, as well as his vehicle, connecting them to Swinton.

During Friday’s sentencing testimonies, Brantner’s wife, Kim, and his father, Andy, gave very compelling and emotional testimony. The defense put on a psychologist who said that Swinton’s brain may not be developed enough at 18-years old to have been able to make a rational decision in the situation. He also cited other things in Swinton’s life such as he has been on his own since 16 and both of his brothers are involved in criminal activity. He also said Swinton has a brother who was shot and killed.