Blue Springs woman gathers volunteers to make care packages for 200 military troops overseas

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- A local woman spent Monday packing up her appreciation to send to the military overseas.

It is a group she started called Military Appreciation Drive KC, and this year 200 troops will receive her care packages.

Volunteers of all ages pack up items such as candy and bbq sauce to send overseas.

The group holds fundraisers during the year to raise money to buy the items.

Sam Daniel got the idea because she has several family members in the military, and she just decided it was a great way to say thank you.

"I wish we could be more," Daniel said. "It's just important that our troops know that they're not forgotten. You're so far away from home, you're missing out on your family, your kids growing up. They're really sacrificing a lot, so it's important that they know we appreciate them."