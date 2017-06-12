Cooking with Karli: Delicious dishes the kids can make for dad this Father’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Father's Day is approaching quickly. Chef Matt Chatfield brought his triplet girls to the FOX 4 kitchen Monday to show how the kids can help make dad a delicious meal this year.

Granola Bar

Ingredients:

2 ½ cups Oats

2 ½ cups Rice Cereal

½ cups Light Brown Sugar

¾ cup Coconut Oil

½ cup Honey

½ teaspoons Kosher Salt

½ teaspoon Pure Vanilla extract

½ cup Creamy Peanut Butter

½ cup Pretzels, crushed

½ cup Semi -sweet Chocolate Chips

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. Mix all ingredients in a bowl with a rubber spatula for 2 minutes, till they are mixed thoroughly.

3. Line a 9x13 baking sheet with parchment paper, and spray with non stick coating. Spread evenly in the pan.

4. Using a butter knife, make separation cuts for the bar shape you want.

5. Bake for 8-10 minutes.

6. Remove from oven and let cool uncovered for 2 hours. Place carefully in an airtight storage container.

7. Good for 2 weeks, but you will eat them all before then!

Raspberry-White Chocolate Brownies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

1/2 lb butter

2 cups sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

4 eggs, slightly beaten

1/2 cup raspberry preserves

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup unsweetened brut cocoa

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

8 ounces dark chocolate (coarsely chopped)

1 ½ cups white chocolate chips

Directions:

1. Heat standard oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 13 x 9-inch pan.

2. In medium saucepan over low heat, melt butter. Add the chocolate, and stir to melt.

3. Turn off the heat, now add to a large mixing bowl with the sugar, vanilla and eggs; blend well. Add the Raspberry Preserves and mix.

4. Stir in flour, cocoa and salt; mix well. Add the White Chocolate Chips.

5. Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until set.

6. Cool for 30 minutes before cutting.

7. Top with Chocolate ganache icing if desired.

Cheddar and “Local Pig” Bacon Stuffed Burgers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

1 cup (4 oz.) Shredded Double Cheddar Cheese, divided

1/4 cup minced green onions

½ cup Local Pig Bacon, cooked, chopped, cooled

1 ½ lbs. ground beef chuck

2 tsps. Kosher salt

2 tsps. Coarse ground black pepper

4 Brioche or onion rolls, split, grilled or toasted if desired

4 pcs iceburg lettuce leaves

4 slices ripe tomato

Optional condiments: ketchup, mayo, or 1,000 Island dressing

Directions:

1. Preheat grill to medium-high heat or preheat broiler.

2. Combine 1/2 cup cheese, green onions and bacon; mix well and set aside. Combine meat, salt, pepper and remaining 3/4 cup cheese, mixing well.

3. Shape mixture to form 8 thin patties 4-1/2 to 5 inches in diameter (3 ounce by weight). Divide cheese and green onion mixture over 4 of the patties; top with remaining patties. Pinch edges together well to seal.

4. Grill or broil 5 to 6 minutes per side or until internal temperature of meat is 160°F.

5. Serve in rolls with lettuce, tomato and condiments as desired.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.