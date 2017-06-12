“Do the prep step”: Family Conservancy says all families need to plan for emergencies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The "Save the Children's: Get Ready. Get Safe" initiative is working to get families prepared in the event of an emergency. It's a fun song and dance with a very important message.
Mary Williams from the Family Conservancy stopped by the FOX 4 studio Monday to share why the "prep step" is so important.
Mary's ideas include:
- Create a disaster supply kit
- Have a family plan with two meet up locations
- Every caregiver should have three contacts for any child in their care
- Ensure emergency plans meet the needs of every family member
If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.