“Do the prep step”: Family Conservancy says all families need to plan for emergencies

Posted 12:41 pm, June 12, 2017, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The "Save the Children's: Get Ready. Get Safe" initiative is working to get families prepared in the event of an emergency. It's a fun song and dance with a very important message.

Mary Williams from the Family Conservancy stopped by the FOX 4 studio Monday to share why the "prep step" is so important.

Mary's ideas include:

  • Create a disaster supply kit
  • Have a family plan with two meet up locations
  • Every caregiver should have three contacts for any child in their care
  • Ensure emergency plans meet the needs of every family member

If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.