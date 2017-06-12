“Do the prep step”: Family Conservancy says all families need to plan for emergencies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The "Save the Children's: Get Ready. Get Safe" initiative is working to get families prepared in the event of an emergency. It's a fun song and dance with a very important message.

Mary Williams from the Family Conservancy stopped by the FOX 4 studio Monday to share why the "prep step" is so important.

Mary's ideas include:

Create a disaster supply kit

Have a family plan with two meet up locations

Every caregiver should have three contacts for any child in their care

Ensure emergency plans meet the needs of every family member

If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.