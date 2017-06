Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two-time Emmy award winner Sarah Silverman is making a comeback on her new Netflix special "A Speck Of Dust."

In an exclusive interview with FOX 4's Shawn Edwards, the comedian talks about her return to TV.

In her first comedy special post-health scare, Silverman, best known for her edgy style, shares a mix of fun facts, sad truths and yeah-she-just-went-there moments. But it isn't as outrageous as you might think -- she's a lot more introspective.