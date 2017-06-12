Incorporate bbq into another dish with brisket breakfast tacos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As we know in Kansas City, bbq is great all on its own. However, here's a fun way you can add it to a popular dish--the breakfast taco. President and CEO of the American Royal Association, Lynn Parman, visited FOX 4 with a special guest Monday to demonstrate how to make the taco. She also shared how you can save money on tickets to the World Series of Barbecue.

For the first time, the World Series of BBQ will also be a public festival featuring the Taste of KC Barbecue, a tasting area where you can purchase barbecue samples from some of Kansas City’s famous restaurants, caterers, and BBQ teams.

The festival will also include a beer and cocktail garden with live local music all day, carnival rides, a full line up of kid’s activities, and a BBQ Marketplace authentic to Kansas City and BBQ enthusiasts.

Brisket Breakfast Tacos

Ingredients:

6 fat slices of competition brisket

6 flour tortillas

6 slices of thick cut bacon, cooked

1 1/2 cups of fried breakfast potatoes

6 large eggs

Tomato salsa

Directions:

Gently heat brisket slices, tortillas, bacon, and potatoes until warmed through. While these are heating, fry eggs and season with salt and pepper. Quickly assemble tacos with potatoes first, then a fried egg, followed by a slice of bacon and one slice of brisket. Top with salsa and garnish with a lime wedge.

Obviously, the possibilities are endless for these tacos. Refried beans, avocado, pico de Gallo, pickled onions, or fresh chopped cilantro, are just some of the great additions to consider for your guests.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.