Update: Ruiz was found quickly and safely Monday afternoon.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Roberto Ruiz was last seen Monday at 8:30 a.m., in the area of 34th and W. Coleman. Ruiz is 5’5”, 150 lbs, black hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light tan jacket, dark blue or black jogging pants. Ruiz is mentally disabled and walks slowly. Please contact the Kansas City Mo. Police Departments Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.