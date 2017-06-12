Man shot in KC then transferred to hospital with life-threatening injuries has died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person is dead after a late night argument became heated, police say.

Police say around 11 p.m. Sunday they were dispatched to East 43rd and Monroe on reports of a shooting.

After arriving they found the victim inside a house. It is not clear how many times he was shot, but investigators determine the shooting was a result of an argument that escalated. Police did not say what sparked the argument.

This is Kansas City's 62nd homicide investigation compared to 45 at this time last year.

Police have not released any suspect information or said if any arrests have been made.