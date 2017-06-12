Man who has driven 2 women with special needs to church for 30 years receives FOX 4’s Pay-It-Forward Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For more than 30 years a Kansas City man has picked up two women on his way to St. Monica's church every single Sunday.

To say thank you to the kind man, Jessica Ashley, who has worked with the women for the past three years, nominated him for FOX 4's Pay-It-Forward Award, which includes $300.

"He's been doing this for a long time," Ashley said. "He does it with nothing in return. He never asks for gas money. He never asks for anything. Sometimes he buys them lunch and makes sure that they get here regardless of the situation."

According to Ashley, the two women Conrad picks up, Jane and Joanne, have special needs and his efforts are greatly appreciated.

"We really don't know how to thank you sometimes," Ashley said when presenting Conrad with the award. "You know what you are to them. The part and the part you play in their lives is very important. Sometimes, I just don't know how to thank you enough. So, I thought this might be the way."

FOX 4 loves your ideas for our future Pay-It-Forward stories. To nominate someone who’s not a relative, click on this link.