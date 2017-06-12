More than 700,000 pounds of canned pasta recalled due to mislabeling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you have any cans of spaghetti and meatballs in the pantry, check the label before you eat them.

More than 700,000 pounds of that food is being recalled because it may contain milk.

Milk is not listed on the label, but food safety officials say some bread crumbs containing milk may have mistakenly ended up in the cans.

They were sold nationwide under several brand names, including “Chef Boyardee”, “Libby’s” and “Del Pino’s”.

Consumers should throw away that food or take it back to the store.

All of the impacted products have the establishment number “794M” inside the inspection mark.