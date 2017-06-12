Police ID 17-year-old who drowned while swimming in KCK lake at night

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police have identified a teen that drowned in a KCK lake while swimming at night.

Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office said they had pulled the body of a 17-year-old male from the lake at Pierson Park after receiving a call for service shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday. Three 17-year-old males and one 20-year-old male had reportedly been swimming in the area.

The victim was identified on Monday at Elmer Adolfo Castro-Sagastume.

The teenager was at an all-night fishing event at the park when he and his friends went out in the water. Around 2 a.m., the teen called out to his friends for help.

They tried to help him, but couldn’t. They made it to the shore to ask for help. Roughly 12 hours after the Castro-Sagastume yelled for help, crews pulled his body from the water.

Several agencies came out to help to assist in searching, including the Overland Park Dive Team and several boats from Kansas City, Missouri Police.

Preliminary autopsy reports listed the cause of death as drowning. Police said the family has been notified.

Previous coverage: