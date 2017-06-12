South Kansas City Alliance to host open meeting to address trail safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Kansas City Police Department needs your help.

Investigators are still trying to figure out who murdered four men on or near a local walking trail.

The interim police chief is updating the public on the case.

The latest victim was Mike Darby, the owner of Coach's Bar and Grill.

All four men were killed on or near the Indian Creek Trail in the past nine months.

Police are investigating to see if the murders are connected. Monday, the South Kansas City Alliance (SKCA) -- a coalition of neighborhood organizations -- will host a public meeting at the south patrol police station.

Interim Police Chief David Zimmerman and other officers will update the group on the status of the investigation and talk about efforts to reduce violent crime and homicides.

The alliance believes it's important to keep lines of communication open between police and the community.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the south patrol police station, and is open to the public.