× Still recovering from injury, Paula Abdul says she will not perform in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Paula Abdul will not be taking that stage at Sprint Center Monday night with New Kids on the Block and Boyz II Men as part of the Total Package Tour.

“Paula Abdul will not be performing tonight at Sprint Center. Should you decide not to attend, please visit the box office,” Live Nation KC tweeted around 10:30 a.m.

Abdul canceled her performance in Denver Saturday due to a temporary injury. Then on Sunday she tweeted that the doctor prescribed rest for a few more days.

UPDATE: @PaulaAbdul will not be performing tonight at @SprintCenter. Should you decide not to attend, please visit the box office. — Live Nation KC (@LiveNationKC) June 12, 2017

If you still plan to attend, here’s some information you’ll want to keep in mind.