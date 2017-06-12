× Watch Live: White House news briefing

WASHINGTON — White House Press Sec. Sean Spicer is expected to receive questions from reporters on Tuesday’s testimony from Attorney General Jeff Sessions to the Senate Intelligence committee. The testimony will be open to the public. Sessions is expected to face sharp questioning from his former Senate colleagues about his role in the investigation into contacts between Trump campaign associates and Russia during the 2016 election.

