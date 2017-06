× 57-year-old KC man dies in single-vehicle crash near 51st and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say a single-vehicle crash near 51st and Prospect Monday claimed the life of a 57-year-old Kansas City, Mo., man.

According to police, Robbe E. Gray was headed south around midnight when he lost control.

Investigators determined Gray went off the roadway and struck an abandoned building at 5041 Prospect. Gray died at the scene.