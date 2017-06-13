Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing couple from Neosho, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing elderly couple last seen the morning of Thursday. Murice and Marie Cohu were last seen at 9 in the morning on June 8, Neosho police say they’re missing.

Family talked to them when they were starting a road trip from Neosho to the state of Washington, specifically Yakima. They haven’t been heard from since.

They were driving a red Chevrolet Malibu with Missouri license plate: CE0-G3P.

Murice is 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. Marie is 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighs 136 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen them, or the vehicle should immediately dial 911 or call the Neosho Police Department at (417) 451-8012 .