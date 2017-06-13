Flag etiquette and the proper way to not only display but dispose of an American Flag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson declared June 14 "Flag Day."

It's a day to celebrate the stars and stripes, and what they represent.

On Tuesday, chairman of the local "Flag Day Ceremony," Bob Kalkofen, and retired U.S. Army veteran, Colonel Buck Walker, stopped by the studio to talk about the ceremony and show the proper way to display the American Flag. They also touched on the proper way to dispose of a torn or tattered flag.

Kalkofen said there's multiple locations people can take their flags. Those places will properly retire the flags after Flag Day then the recovered flag grommets are taken to Leavenworth National Cemetery where they are buried in a grave set aside for U.S. flag grommets.

They also brought along a 48-star American flag, which Korean War veterans fought under. That flag will be retired during Wednesday's ceremony in Kansas City.

Col. Walker will speak at the Flag Day Retirement Ceremony Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., at the Missouri Korean War Veterans Memorial. That's in Washington Square Park, off Pershing and Main. It's free and open to the public.