KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Dads and desserts are like peanut butter and jelly - they're the perfect combination.

On Tuesday, local pastry chef Victoria Swanson from Ameristar KC visited FOX 4 with a recipe for grilled almond pound cake that you can make for pops this Sunday.

Grilled almond pound cake with peaches and mascarpone cream and candied almonds

Pound Cake

14 Tablespoons Butter

3 ounces Cream cheese

¾ teaspoon Salt

1 ½ cups Sugar

1 ¾ cups All-purpose Flour

1 teaspoon Baking powder

2 teaspoons Vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon Almond extract

5 Eggs

Mascarpone Cream

1 cup Heavy whipping cream

8 ounces Mascarpone cheese

½ (each) Vanilla bean, scraped

2 – 4 Tablespoons Powdered sugar

3 Whole fresh peaches

Candied Almonds

½ cup Whole almonds

1 (each) Egg whites

1 Tablespoon Granulated sugar

1/8 teaspoon Cinnamon

Pound Cake Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

1. Beat together the butter and cream cheese until very light and airy. Add the salt, sugar, flour and baking powder, and mix to combine. The batter will be very stiff. Add the flavoring extracts and 1 of the eggs. Beat well on medium speed. Scrape down the sides. Continue to add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each egg is added. Final batter should be very light and fluffy.

2. Spoon the batter into a sprayed 9”x5” loaf pan. Bake the cake in a preheated 325 degree oven for 90 minutes, rotating halfway through. A cake tester inserted in the center should come out clean. Remove from oven and let set for 5 minutes before turning out of pan and letting cool on rack. Serve warm or room temperature. Wrap any leftovers in plastic wrap or plastic storage bag, keep at room temperature.

Mascarpone Cream Directions:

1. Whip the heavy cream with whip attachment on medium speed until fairly thick, but not stiff peak.

2. Add cold mascarpone to the cream and continue whipping until peaks form.

3. Add the scraped vanilla beans from the pod (save the pod to make vanilla sugar) and enough of the sugar to taste until mixture is sweet enough for you.

4. Store refrigerated until ready to use.

Candied Almonds Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 225 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Put egg whites, sugar and cinnamon in a bowl and lightly whip by hand until just frothy.

3. Add in the almonds and lightly coat.

4. Place a silpat or parchment on a cookie sheet and pour the almonds out onto the pan, making sure that they are in a single layer.

5. Bake the almonds in the preheated oven, stirring and rotating every 8 minutes until toasty and sugar has crystalized. Approximately 12-15 minutes.

6. Let cool on pan, break apart any pieces that may have stuck together and store in air tight container at room temperature.

Peaches Directions:

1. Cut peaches in half and remove pit. Set aside.

Grilling Directions:

1. Preheat grill according to manufacturer’s directions.

2. Slice pound cake in ¾ inch slices.

3. Lightly grease grill grates.

4. Place pound cake slices on angle across grill grate. Flip after 2-3 minutes or when marks are dark, but not burnt. Remove from grill, but keep warm (foil tented plate works)

5. Re-grease grill grates as necessary. Place peach halves, cut side down, on grate. Let grill for 5- 6 minutes or until peaches have nice marks and are starting to soften. Flip to skin side and repeat.

6. Remove from grill and keep warm.

Plating Directions:

1. Place one or two sliced of grilled pound cake on plate.

2. Cut peach in half to create quarters. Place on top of pound cake slices.

3. Place a dollop of the mascarpone cream on top of the peaches and cake

4. Put a couple of the candied almonds on top of cream.

5. Enjoy! If the cake or the peaches have cooled off before you can enjoy them, warm in oven first

