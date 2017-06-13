Harvesters steps in to serve 100 families in need of food after vandals trash KCK church and food pantry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A KCK church is a mess after vandalism, but the congregation is still finding a way to help others.

Tuesday's food giveaway is typically one of Bethel Seventh Day Adventist Church's biggest of the month.

The food pantry that is attached to the church serves more than 100 families every month.

Many of those families were supposed to meet at the church Tuesday for their food giveaway, but the pastor says most of the food had to be thrown out after the vandal tore through the church and caused more than $75,000 in damage.

Harvesters will bring in a tractor-trailer of food to the church headquarters on Garfield Avenue to giveaway from 4 to 6 p.m. at the youth conference center to help those impacted.

The church pastor says he has been amazed by the community support, but asked that anyone looking to help make financial donations to the church because they don't have a place to store any food donations right now.

KCK police say they still don't know who did this. They ask if you have any information to call police or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.