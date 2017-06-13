Independence police officer wrangles pig who escaped from temporary home with homeowner’s dog

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A strange string of events in Independence may result in a police officer adopting a pet pig.

According to a video posted to Independence Police Department’s Facebook page, Officer Abraham and Officer Taylor stopped by a friend’s home Tuesday after they reported a strange pig and dog on their front porch.

At first police weren’t sure where the pig and dog came from, but they later learned the friend’s neighbor almost hit the pig Monday night and decided to temporarily put it in her shed. The pig later escaped with the woman’s dog.

In the video Officer Abraham can be seen running around in an effort to wrangle up the pig.

Eventually both the pig and dog were ‘taken into custody’ and transported to Great Plains SPCA in Independence.

“So if you’re missing these two criminals around the Elsea Smith Road area in eastern Independence, please call the Great Plains Spca Independence at (816) 621-7722,” police said.

Police have since identified the owner of the dog, but are still looking for the pig’s owner.

If no one claims the pig, the officer who found him will request to adopt him.